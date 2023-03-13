Governor Abbott and Steve McCraw announce Laredo’s first anti-gang center

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A center that will combine all members of law enforcement to fight organized crime and cartels in Laredo was announced on Monday morning.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and DPS Director Steve McCraw paid a visit to the Gateway City to unveil the city’s first ever anti-gang center.

Officials also spoke candidly about the recent violence seen along the border.

The building will house members of the DEA, FBI, and ATF to work with our local law enforcement and prosecutors to dismantle criminal organizations.

This is the first time the City of Laredo has a place where different agencies can collaborate to fight crime.

Steve McCraw called the new center a key milestone.

The center will focus on both sides of the border.

There will be agents on the Mexican side keeping active communication with our local law enforcement.

Also called Tag center, this is state funded through the governor’s office.

There are currently nine other anti-gang centers across Texas.

