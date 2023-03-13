Shop Local
Husband, wife both hit jackpots at casino totaling over $100K

According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.
According to the Rampart Casino, a husband and wife hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.(Rampart Casino via KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A husband and wife who were gambling at a Las Vegas-area casino over the weekend hit jackpots totaling more than $100,000.

According to the Rampart Casino, the unidentified couple hit side-by-side jackpots playing $1 hands of Four Card Keno on Saturday night.

“We aren’t sure who has the bragging rights for the highest win, the husband or the wife, but one hit $87,240 and the other $13,048, adding up to more than $100K,” casino officials told KVVU.

Rampart Casino is located about 10 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

No further information about the couple was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

