Laredo Fire Department to hold informational session for potential applicants

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - If you are interested in becoming a firefighter but have questions about the process, the Laredo Fire Department is hosting one more informational session on Monday evening.

The session is going on from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Barbara Fasken Recreation Center located at 15201 Cerralvo Drive.

Representatives from the Laredo Fire Department will be on hand to answer all of your questions.

The application registration will begin this Wednesday, Mar. 15 and will remain open until Friday, Mar. 17.

You can find the application on the City of Laredo website or scan the QR code below.

The application will not go live until Wednesday.

