Laredo man plead guilty to sexual exploitation of a child

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Laredo man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a child as well as possession of child pornography.

The investigation started when investigators found an IP address associated with Aaron Negrete, 26 that had uploaded the illegal pornography.

Authorities investigated Negrete’s home in October of 2022 and found several devices with the illegal content.

He admitted to downloading an app that let him search for baby and toddler porn and that he had been sexually abusing a minor he knew to make recordings and pictures to share online.

The victim told of at least 50 instances of abuse and that they were threatened to keep it a secret.

Negrete faces between 15 to 30 years in federal prison.

