Laredo Police to crackdown on drinking and driving this spring break

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department will be out in full force this spring break looking for those who choose to drive under the influence.

This enforcement effort comes from a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.

The agency is joining forces with other law enforcement agencies across the State of Texas to crack down on drinking and driving and keep our streets safe.

Officials with the police department say there are certain holidays that are at high risk for drunk drivers and spring break is one of them.

Authorities are advising people under the age of 21 that just because they’re a minor, they are not excused from the consequences.

“If you’re under the age of 21, any detectable amount of alcohol on you is enough to arrest you, so word of the wise, make sure that you’re not drinking if you’re under the age of 21,” said Investigator Joe Baeza.

Parents are also being warned about the legal consequences of providing alcohol to minors especially under the mistaken idea that it would be okay if they drink under their supervision.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.