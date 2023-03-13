Passenger sends police on chase in Encinal

ENCINAL, TX. (KGNS) - A passenger takes over the driver’s seat during a chase with police in Encinal.

On Thursday, Mar. 9, officers attempted to pull over a black Honda Civic.

As the vehicle came to a stop near the 39-mile marker on I-35, the driver got out and told police there were more people inside.

He was caught but one of the people in the vehicle got behind the wheel and sped off trying to escape.

That new driver was only able to go a short distance before also taking the vehicle into the brush.

That person was caught after trying to escape on foot.

The people in the vehicle were in the country illegally from Mexico, they were turned over to Border Patrol.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.