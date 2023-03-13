Shop Local
Police continue to investigate Sunday shooting in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police continue to investigate a shooting in south Laredo that left 14 people injured over the weekend.

The shooting happened on Sunday at around 3 a.m. at a get-together with underage minors when police responded to reports of shots fired at the 4800 block of Roque Loop.

Police initially reported 10 people went to different emergency rooms for non-life-threatening injuries related to bullet fragments; however, the number now stands at 14.

“When officers began to interview the witnesses, they were indicating that one person had discharged a firearm at the party, not shooting at the crowd or the people at the party but basically shooting downward at the floor hitting the pavement or the concrete, basically the shrapnel, the bullet fragments that were coming off of the weapon is what injured the people that were victims in this case,” said Investigator Joe Baeza.

The 16-year-old and alleged shooter was arrested near Edward Lane in south Laredo later in the day Sunday.

He is being charged with 14 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

The investigation remains ongoing.

