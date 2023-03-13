Shop Local
SCAN offering counseling services to children or teens exposed to violence

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The recent shooting in south Laredo is an example of just one of many tragedies that can be detrimental to our community members, especially children and young adults.

According to the non-profit organization, SCAN, its center is seeing a steady increase in children who have been exposed to some sort of trauma or grief from somebody who passed away.

According to Dr. Susana Rivera, the program director for SCAN’s Child Trauma Center, after experiencing a traumatic event, kids could start to have issues processing their feelings which could lead to violent activity.

Dr. Rivera advises parents to seek assistance for their children immediately.

“Child traumatic stress which is what results from experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event can result in symptoms similar to those of somebody experiencing PTSD and we know that left untreated that can continue to cause problems in their functioning at home, at school, in the community so we advise that they do come in, get screened and access the services that are free.”

SCAN offers counseling services to children between the ages of four to 17 who have experienced violence.

For more information call 956-724-3177.

SCAN offering counseling services to children or teens exposed to violence
