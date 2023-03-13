Teen arrested following shooting in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A teen is facing aggravated assault charges after a shooting in south Laredo sent 14 people to the hospital.

The shooting happened on Sunday at around 3 a.m. at the 4800 block of Roque Loop.

According to Laredo Police, someone allegedly shot into the ground at the location during a social gathering injuring a total of 14 people with shrapnel related injuries.

Authorities say the injuries the victims sustained were listed as non-life threatening.

After a thorough investigation, officials with the Laredo Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit were able to identify the alleged shooter and arrest him near Edward Lane.

The 16-year-old is being charged with 14 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

