Teen arrested following shooting in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A teen is facing aggravated assault charges after a shooting in south Laredo sent 14 people to the hospital.

The shooting happened on Sunday at around 3 a.m. at the 4800 block of Roque Loop.

According to Laredo Police, someone allegedly shot into the ground at the location during a social gathering injuring a total of 14 people with shrapnel related injuries.

Authorities say the injuries the victims sustained were listed as non-life threatening.

After a thorough investigation, officials with the Laredo Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit were able to identify the alleged shooter and arrest him near Edward Lane.

The 16-year-old is being charged with 14 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
Medical community mourns the death of Laredo neurosurgeon
3 arrested in undercover operation after authorities swarm north Laredo shopping center
Former Nuevo Laredo mayor accused of improper use of funds
Kite Festival Returns to North Central Park
Oscar’s watch party returns in full force
Kite Festival Returns to North Central Park
Oscar’s watch party returns in full force
