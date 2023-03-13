Shop Local
Teen arrested in Sunday’s shooting to remain at Webb County Detention Center

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A court hearing was held Monday afternoon for the 16-year-old accused in Sunday morning’s shooting in south Laredo.

The judge ruled the teen would stay at the Juvenile Detention Center and will revisit the case in the next ten days.

Authorities were called out to the 4800 block of Roque Loop at around 3 a.m. for a get-together that ended with shots fired.

Police are saying the majority of the attendees were not only under the legal drinking age of 21 but also under 18 years of age.

A total of 14 people were taken to different emergency rooms for non-life-threatening injuries related to bullet fragments.

According to Investigator Joe Baeza, someone at the party allegedly opened fire and discharged the weapon.

“Not directly towards people but in close proximity to the gathering, to the ground, the pavement. The bounce off the shots that went into the ground, pavement, concrete went everywhere. Into people,” said Baeza.

Police say the accused shooter was arrested without incident at his home in south Laredo.

He is being charged with 14 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

