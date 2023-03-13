Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Texas state officials urge residents to avoid travel to Mexico

(KWTX)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Millions are gearing up to go on vacation as spring break kicks off, but one federal agency is urging Americans to avoid from traveling into Mexico after the kidnapping and killing of U.S. travelers in Matamoros.

The U.S. State Department urges Texans to avoid traveling to Mexico.

Especially discouraging Americans who plan to head into Tamaulipas.

The department has issued a level four travel advisory for the state.

This means the public should avoid the area at all if possible to avoid kidnapping saying organized crime activity happens frequently in those regions.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
A teen is facing aggravated assault charges after a shooting in south Laredo sent 14 people to...
Teen arrested following shooting in south Laredo
Child porn arrest
Laredo man plead guilty to sexual exploitation of a child
Oscar’s watch party returns in full force
Oscar’s watch party returns in full force to Alamo Drafthouse.
Mary Jane Munoz, 21
Woman wanted for injury to a child/elderly

Latest News

Cleaning crews collecting bulky trash in Webb County Precinct Two
Cleaning crews collecting bulky trash in Webb County Precinct Two
Cleaning crews collecting bulky trash in Webb County Precinct Two
Cleaning crews collecting bulky trash in Webb County Precinct Two
Webb County approves expansion for Quad City Fire Station
Webb County approves expansion for Quad City Fire Station
Webb County approves expansion for Quad City Fire Station