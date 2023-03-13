Texas state officials urge residents to avoid travel to Mexico

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Millions are gearing up to go on vacation as spring break kicks off, but one federal agency is urging Americans to avoid from traveling into Mexico after the kidnapping and killing of U.S. travelers in Matamoros.

The U.S. State Department urges Texans to avoid traveling to Mexico.

Especially discouraging Americans who plan to head into Tamaulipas.

The department has issued a level four travel advisory for the state.

This means the public should avoid the area at all if possible to avoid kidnapping saying organized crime activity happens frequently in those regions.

