Three women reported missing in Nuevo Leon

By Polo Sandoval
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Peñitas, TX. (KGNS) - Three women are believed to have crossed the US-Mexican border just over two weeks ago and they haven’t been seen or heard from since.

Now authorities on both sides of the border are working to track them down.

Three identified as Marina Perez Rios, her sister, Marisa Trinidad Perez Rios and a friend of theirs, Dora Alicia Cervantes.

According to the police chief in the South Texas town of Peñitas, the women drove across the border just south of Mission, Texas back on Feb. 24, which is a Friday that the husband of one of their sisters telling investigators that he was in contact with his wife after they crossed the border.

However, it wasn’t until he lost contact with them that he turned to investigators and it was on Monday, Feb. 27 that then they brought in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who’s saying that at this point, they cannot comment on any particulars regarding this ongoing investigation.

But we do know though is that these three were headed down to the Mexican State of Nuevo Leon to sell clothing at a flea market.

Peñitas Police Chief Roel Bermea said they are concerned for their safety and that if anybody has any information they are to report it to FBI.

This is the first time something like this has been reported in the area.

Something that will certainly worry authorities is that in order to get to that part of Nuevo Leon, one typically has to drive to the Mexican State of Tamaulipas, which according to the state department website is currently on a do not travel list due to an increase in cartel violence.

