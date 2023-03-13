Webb County approves expansion for Quad City Fire Station

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners Court approve the expansion of the Quad City Fire Station.

Commissioner for Precinct Two Wawi Tijerina said the motion was approved in order to provide better public service in the event of a crime or an accident in the Quad City area which covers Bruni, Oilton, Mirando City, and Aguilares.

Tijerina said commissioners are trying to get the expansion going as soon as possible.

“I have been working hard from the very beginning when I first started as a commissioner”, said Tijerina. “We were able to expand it some, but now, there’s still a lot of employees that we need tremendously and they need more space.”

Currently, the fire station is joined with the Justice of the Peace Court, the sheriff’s office, and the constable’s office.

