Webb County official to hold spring break activities for kids

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County official is providing free activities to local children while they are out of school for spring break.

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez will hold the seventh annual Spring Break Week for children at various community centers in Rio Bravo, El Cenizo and La Presa.

All week long, students will be able to take part in various activities at no cost and lunch will be provided.

On Monday, they will be taking kids to the Laredo Safari Adventure Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Then on Tuesday, they will be going to the Laredo Fire Station on Del Mar and the Laredo Water Museum.

Wednesday is the annual Kite Festival at North Central Park that will take place from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On Thursday, the kids will get a chance to play some games at Pla-Mor Entertainment from 12 pm. To 2 p.m.

And After two years of dealing with the pandemic, Commissioner Gonzalez is bringing back the Family fun fest which will take place on Friday evening at Slaughter park from 10 am to 2 p.m.

That event is free and open to the public.

For more information contact Jessica Ortiz 956-523-4649.

