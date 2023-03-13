Shop Local
Woman wanted for injury to a child/elderly

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman wanted for injury to a child/elderly person.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Mary Jane Munoz, 21.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 140 pounds and is five feet, four inches.

Her last known address is the 2300 block of E. Kearney Street in Laredo.

If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

