Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

2 runaway teens from group home died from alcohol poisoning, medical examiner says

Authorities in Arizona say the bodies of 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers and 17-year-old Sitlalli...
Authorities in Arizona say the bodies of 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers and 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar were found after they were reported missing.(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona have released the cause of death for two teenagers who were found dead earlier this year.

The medical examiner’s office recently listed the deaths of 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers and 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar as accidental. Officials said their manner of death was determined to be drowning in the setting of acute alcohol intoxication along with Meyers having used marijuana shortly before dying.

In January, the Mesa Police Department reported that a man walking his dogs spotted what he thought was a mannequin in a water detention basin. However, officers responded and ended up finding the girls’ bodies.

Authorities listed Meyers and Avelar as runaways from a nearby group home about two weeks before their bodies were found.

Police said they are continuing to ask the public to submit any details about the teens’ deaths as the current information they have remains scarce.

KPHO reports the group home is one of several operated by Powerhouse Youth Facility Inc., which has been operating in the area for 12 years.

Detectives said there doesn’t appear to be signs of foul play in the girls’ deaths.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Mary Jane Munoz, 21
Woman wanted for injury to a child/elderly
A teen is facing aggravated assault charges after a shooting in south Laredo sent 14 people to...
Teen arrested following shooting in south Laredo
Police continue to investigate Sunday shooting in south Laredo
Police continue to investigate Sunday shooting in south Laredo
Child porn arrest
Laredo man plead guilty to sexual exploitation of a child

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden on gun control: ‘Do something, do something big’
FILE - Pat Schroeder speaks to a reporter during an interview at the Los Angeles Convention...
Former Rep. Pat Schroeder, pioneer for women’s rights, dies
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
US says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black Sea
Mexican consulate encourages travelers to sign up for Operation Paisano program
Mexican consulate encourages travelers to sign up for Operation Paisano program
Mexican consulate encourages travelers to sign up for Operation Paisano program
Mexican consulate encourages travelers to sign up for Operation Paisano program