$750K in federal funds for Laredo Plaza Theatre restoration

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An iconic landmark of Laredo that for 30+ years had only lived in the memories of some residents will soon open up its doors to a new generation.

The Laredo Plaza Theatre, built in 1947 and closed in 1992, will return to its former glory now that $750,000 in federal funds are set aside for its renovation and restoration.

Some of the upgrades in store include accessibility improvements, roof and light repairs, restroom code updates, and mural restorations. The theater will become a multi-purpose facility that will be used for school and university performances, business conferences, and other entertainment events.

Many Laredoans, like Jorge Cortez who never had a chance to visit the downtown landmark, are excited to see this revitalization. “It’s a great idea that the city of Laredo is doing this. I think it’ll be great for us and for all the people going to know more of the downtown of Laredo, so I think it’s going to be great.”

The city of Laredo and U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar believe this project will drive more economic development into the downtown area.

Consulting firm Able City has provided the city with a preliminary design. The construction phase will commence once the city decides which direction to take.

According to the city’s engineer, the project has a total price tag of $12 million.

