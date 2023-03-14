Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Authorities: $87 million in cocaine, 2 bodies found on illegal submarine

Colombian authorities said they seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside...
Colombian authorities said they seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside an illegal submarine.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLOMBIA (CNN) - The Colombian Navy said it intercepted an illegal submarine ship that was transporting 2,643 kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride.

According to a statement from authorities, the cocaine is valued at over $87 million.

The destination of the shipment was Central America.

The military entered the boat, approximately 15 meters long, and found two bodies onboard and two people who were in poor health.

The two rescued people were transported to another ship to receive medical attention.

Colombian authorities seized almost three tons of cocaine and found two bodies inside an illegal submarine. (ARMADA DE COLOMBIA)

Officials said the rescued people and the deceased were taken to the city of Tumaco in the southwest of Colombia.

Authorities said there was an accident inside the semi-submersible vessel, which generated toxic gases from the fuel.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Mary Jane Munoz, 21
Woman wanted for injury to a child/elderly
A teen is facing aggravated assault charges after a shooting in south Laredo sent 14 people to...
Teen arrested following shooting in south Laredo
Police continue to investigate Sunday shooting in south Laredo
Police continue to investigate Sunday shooting in south Laredo
Dr. Tyler King
Health consultants fail city of Laredo with $250K assessment report

Latest News

A pet supplement company is recalling numerous products after a report of a dog showing signs...
Supplements for dogs, cats recalled over possible elevated levels of vitamin A
Police officers stand guard near a crime scene where three Los Angeles police officers were...
Suicide ruled in death of man who shot 3 LAPD officers
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
US says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black Sea
Texas authorities say two dogs were recently found abandoned on the side of the road.
Dogs found abandoned in hot crate on side of the road, authorities say
RGISC to host Earth Day festival: ‘The Border is Beautiful’
RGISC to host Earth Day festival: ‘The Border is Beautiful’