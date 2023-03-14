Shop Local
Jury selection set for Thursday in Joel Pellot murder trial

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After nearly three years, the trial of the man accused of the death of his wife is set to begin.

The jury selection for the trial of Joel Pellot is set for Thursday, March 16.

According to court records, several subpoenas have been issued for police officers, scientists, and a representative of a family violence center to testify in the trial of Pellot.

In 2020, Pellot’s wife, Maria Eugenia Munoz was found unresponsive. It’s believed Pellot had given her a full bottle of pills and Munoz reportedly died from a combination of anesthetic drugs.

For the past two years, Pellot’s attorney, Roberto Balli, has said there was “a lot of scientific evidence” related to the case.

The jury selection is set for 8 a.m. with Judge Oscar Hale presiding.

