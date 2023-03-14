Kite Festival kicks off tomorrow at North Central Park

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Wednesday, March 14 the skies in north Laredo will be a colorful sight as the Kite Festival returns for the 13th time.

The fun is set to kick off at 12 p.m. at North Central Park. Officials with the city of Laredo Parks and Rec Department are encouraging those attending to park at the Walmart parking lot on Bob Bullock Loop and International Boulevard. There will be a section reserved for those going to the event. Attendees can get on a shuttle bus that will take them to the park.

Organizers are warning drivers of a closure that will happen on Loretto Drive. Eddie Millan with Parks and Rec said, ”On Loretto Drive, right there on Chimayo Road. It’s just a little street, the entrance by Chimayo, and it’s just there so people can unload as far as the sponsors and the vendors unload their stuff and take it to their area. Also, just in case of emergencies, we will have the police department out there.”

Kites won’t be the only attraction at the event. Kids will be able to enjoy a petting zoo, food vendors, and a concert that will start at 6 p.m.

