Laredo Philharmonic invites artists to submit art for their spring album cover

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Philharmonic invites all artists to tap into their creative side and make a submission that could end on the front of their spring album cover. This will also serve as a fundraiser for the organization.

Dr. Joseph Crabtree who’s the president of the Laredo Philharmonic shared more about it in the interview above.

