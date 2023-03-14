Laredo’s Kite Festival kicks off tomorrow

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City of Laredo Parks and Recreation Department is set to host one of its most anticipated events during Spring Break.

The Kite Festival is set to kick off on Wednesday, March 15 at 12 p.m. at North Central Park and go through 10 p.m.

Officials with the Parks and Rec Department warn drivers that Loretto Drive will be closed between Chimayo Road and Caballo Drive.

Bajo Silencio and Little Sister will also provide live musical entertainment kicking off at 6 p.m.

Eddie Millan with Parks and Recreation shared the details in the interview above.

