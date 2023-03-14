Mexican consulate encourages travelers to sign up for Operation Paisano program

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you are a Mexican national living in the U.S. and you are looking to visit loved ones in Mexico, the Mexican Consulate said there is some documentation you need to have before traveling back home.

Known as Operation Paisano, the Mexican Consulate recommends travelers get their passports, IDs, and vehicle registration checked with their office before crossing into Mexico.

Although the U.S. State Department has a ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory in place for six Mexican states, including Tamaulipas, the Mexican Consulate said Mexican authorities are working to ensure the safety of travelers.

There is always a way for travelers to submit any concerns they may have. Hector Carlin Castillo, with Mexican Consulate General in Laredo, said, “the suggestion here would be to contact the local authorities, but there’s an app on your iPhone or Andriod called Programa Paisano, and you can register any kind of incident you have on the way.”

Castillo said the public can get a head start in registering their documents online here.

