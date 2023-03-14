Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Pleasant day

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning cloudy and gloom in the upper 50s with rain chances lurking for the remainder of the week.

Today pleasant highs ranging in the 60s, cloudy with rain chances.

Tonight a slight chance of rain cloudy a low of 61.

Wednesday and Thursday highs increase due to the return of southeasterly winds , with rain chance continuing.

Friday a cold front is expected to move across the region ,leaving behind much cooler temps for the weekend along with rain chance.

Elevated fire weather conditions could be possible Friday afternoon as a drier air mass moves into the area and combines with breezy to windy northerly winds.

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
A teen is facing aggravated assault charges after a shooting in south Laredo sent 14 people to...
Teen arrested following shooting in south Laredo
Mary Jane Munoz, 21
Woman wanted for injury to a child/elderly
Child porn arrest
Laredo man plead guilty to sexual exploitation of a child
Police continue to investigate Sunday shooting in south Laredo
Police continue to investigate Sunday shooting in south Laredo

Latest News

Pleasant day
Pleasant day
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Cooler, Cloudy Tuesday. Another Cool Episode This Weekend
Feeling like spring this spring break!
Feeling like spring this spring break!
A slight chance of rain.
Feeling like spring this spring break