Pleasant day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning cloudy and gloom in the upper 50s with rain chances lurking for the remainder of the week.

Today pleasant highs ranging in the 60s, cloudy with rain chances.

Tonight a slight chance of rain cloudy a low of 61.

Wednesday and Thursday highs increase due to the return of southeasterly winds , with rain chance continuing.

Friday a cold front is expected to move across the region ,leaving behind much cooler temps for the weekend along with rain chance.

Elevated fire weather conditions could be possible Friday afternoon as a drier air mass moves into the area and combines with breezy to windy northerly winds.

Have a great day.

