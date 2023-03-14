RGISC to host Earth Day festival: ‘The Border is Beautiful’

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An upcoming event in downtown Laredo is set to celebrate mother nature and the unique relationship between Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.

On Earth Day April 22, the Rio Grande International Study Center (RGISC) will host its first-ever ‘The Border is Beautiful’ festival.

Aside from an evening full of vendors, food, and entertainment from both sides of the border, the night will end with a performance by Grammy-award-winning Grupo Fantasma.

Organizers say the festival is a celebration of the bicultural art, music, and heritage in downtown Laredo, but also about our connection to the Rio Grande. Lucia Macias with RGISC said, “it is not just about the party. It is about the message we are trying to spread about this river that unites us and the life it gives us, and what that creates, such as the culture on both sides of the border. This is the first time we’re doing this. We are excited to bring something unique to Laredo.”

The “Art as Medicine” exhibit by Dr. Eric Avery will also be up for display.

Again, ‘The Border is Beautiful’ festival is on Earth Day, April 22 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. outside Laredo Center for the Arts located at 500 San Agustin Avenue. Tickets are on sale now. You can go here to purchase them.

