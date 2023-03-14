Students visit Laredo Fire Department during Spring Break

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department had some exceptional guests visit Fire Station 8 on Del Mar Boulevard on Tuesday morning, March 14.

About 100 elementary and middle school students got a tour of the fire department’s administrative center. It’s part of a special Spring Break program for kids who go to community centers in Webb County, including Rio Bravo, El Cenizo, and Mirando City.

As part of the program, students who didn’t get to on vacation are able to go on several field trips to places like the fire station or the Laredo Water Museum for the entire week of Spring Break. Jacob Garza, one of the students who visits the Rio Bravo Community Center said, ”I would like to go to the fire truck and visit inside the place and see what they have and what they use for fires. I want to go on field trips more often so that kids can learn and do a lot of stuff with them together.”

The little ones got an inside look at where and how firefighters work, including a look at the department’s emergency medical services training lab. Fire officials say they’re happy students have taken an interest and aspire to become firefighters.

