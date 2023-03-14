Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Students visit Laredo Fire Department during Spring Break

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department had some exceptional guests visit Fire Station 8 on Del Mar Boulevard on Tuesday morning, March 14.

About 100 elementary and middle school students got a tour of the fire department’s administrative center. It’s part of a special Spring Break program for kids who go to community centers in Webb County, including Rio Bravo, El Cenizo, and Mirando City.

As part of the program, students who didn’t get to on vacation are able to go on several field trips to places like the fire station or the Laredo Water Museum for the entire week of Spring Break. Jacob Garza, one of the students who visits the Rio Bravo Community Center said, ”I would like to go to the fire truck and visit inside the place and see what they have and what they use for fires. I want to go on field trips more often so that kids can learn and do a lot of stuff with them together.”

The little ones got an inside look at where and how firefighters work, including a look at the department’s emergency medical services training lab. Fire officials say they’re happy students have taken an interest and aspire to become firefighters.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Mary Jane Munoz, 21
Woman wanted for injury to a child/elderly
A teen is facing aggravated assault charges after a shooting in south Laredo sent 14 people to...
Teen arrested following shooting in south Laredo
Police continue to investigate Sunday shooting in south Laredo
Police continue to investigate Sunday shooting in south Laredo
Child porn arrest
Laredo man plead guilty to sexual exploitation of a child

Latest News

Students visit Laredo Fire Department during Spring Break
Students visit Laredo Fire Department during Spring Break
Kite Festival kicks off tomorrow at North Central Park
Kite Festival kicks off tomorrow at North Central Park
Kite Festival kicks off tomorrow at North Central Park
Kite Festival kicks off tomorrow at North Central Park
$750K in federal funds for Laredo Plaza Theatre restoration
$750K in federal funds for Laredo Plaza Theatre restoration