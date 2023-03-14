Study guide circulating online, not officially for Laredo firefighter exam

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is letting the public know there are no shortcuts to their entrance exam.

Officials say they’ve been informed that a link is circulating claiming to provide a study guide of sorts to their test. They said Laredo has never published one nor have they ever given permission for one to be made.

Ricardo Oliva with the fire department said, ”For the most part, what usually happens is that there are study guides for firefighter entrance exams, but those are general firefighter questions, or what they have seen around the nation through different firefighting exams.”

The guide that is circulating online is supposedly selling for about $25 but again, there is no specific guide to the Laredo Fire Department’s entrance exam.

