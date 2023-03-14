Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Study guide circulating online, not officially for Laredo firefighter exam

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department is letting the public know there are no shortcuts to their entrance exam.

Officials say they’ve been informed that a link is circulating claiming to provide a study guide of sorts to their test. They said Laredo has never published one nor have they ever given permission for one to be made.

Ricardo Oliva with the fire department said, ”For the most part, what usually happens is that there are study guides for firefighter entrance exams, but those are general firefighter questions, or what they have seen around the nation through different firefighting exams.”

The guide that is circulating online is supposedly selling for about $25 but again, there is no specific guide to the Laredo Fire Department’s entrance exam.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Mary Jane Munoz, 21
Woman wanted for injury to a child/elderly
A teen is facing aggravated assault charges after a shooting in south Laredo sent 14 people to...
Teen arrested following shooting in south Laredo
Police continue to investigate Sunday shooting in south Laredo
Police continue to investigate Sunday shooting in south Laredo
Dr. Tyler King
Health consultants fail city of Laredo with $250K assessment report

Latest News

RGISC to host Earth Day festival: ‘The Border is Beautiful’
RGISC to host Earth Day festival: ‘The Border is Beautiful’
RGISC to host Earth Day festival: ‘The Border is Beautiful’
RGISC to host Earth Day festival: ‘The Border is Beautiful’
Study guide circulating online, not officially for Laredo firefighter exam
Study guide circulating online, not officially for Laredo firefighter exam
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Followed by Wet Much Cooler Weekend