Warmer Followed by Wet Much Cooler Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warmer winds will arrive from the southeast during Wednesday. We will still be mainly cloudy, patchy drizzle is possible in the morning. A very warm Thursday followed by much cooler air from the north Friday. Moist air will arrive above the cool north wind Friday night, leading to a gray, wet, chilly combination during the weekend and into Monday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.