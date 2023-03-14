Water line break reported in north Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A water line break is reported in north Laredo Tuesday afternoon, March 14.

Parents were notified by a learning center that a water line break was reported on the 8800 block of San Gabriel Drive. A representative for the center told parents that the city would have the issue fixed in eight to 10 hours.

City officials have stated that crews are on-site and customers will continue experiencing low water pressure and interruption of water service. The affected areas are San Mateo Drive, San Gabriel Drive, San Lorenzo Drive, Las Cruces Drive, and Tejas Loop.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.

