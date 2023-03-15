13th edition of Kite Festival in full effect

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The skies of north Laredo are filled with different colors and shapes as the 13th annual Kite Festival is currently underway.

Kite lovers are showing their skills with the wind over at North Central Park. The festival got started at 12 p.m. and will run until 10 p.m.

Eddie Millan with the city’s Parks and Rec Department said kite flying is just one of the many activities guests can enjoy. “Vendors are out here and so are our sponsors. There are various organizations and groups that are here. There are city departments that are out here supporting us. There’s a petting zoo. There are inflatables for kids. There are also paddle boats available. They’re all free for the families to come and enjoy. At 6 p.m., we’ll have a live concert,” said Millan. The classic rock concert will host Bajo Silencio and Little Sister.

For those needing a place to park, the Walmart on International Boulevard is providing space for attendees. A city shuttle bus will be picking up guests and take them to the event.

