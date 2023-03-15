Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

13th edition of Kite Festival in full effect

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The skies of north Laredo are filled with different colors and shapes as the 13th annual Kite Festival is currently underway.

Kite lovers are showing their skills with the wind over at North Central Park. The festival got started at 12 p.m. and will run until 10 p.m.

Eddie Millan with the city’s Parks and Rec Department said kite flying is just one of the many activities guests can enjoy. “Vendors are out here and so are our sponsors. There are various organizations and groups that are here. There are city departments that are out here supporting us. There’s a petting zoo. There are inflatables for kids. There are also paddle boats available. They’re all free for the families to come and enjoy. At 6 p.m., we’ll have a live concert,” said Millan. The classic rock concert will host Bajo Silencio and Little Sister.

For those needing a place to park, the Walmart on International Boulevard is providing space for attendees. A city shuttle bus will be picking up guests and take them to the event.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of double murder victims speaks out on investigation
Family of double murder victims speaks out on investigation
Jury selection set for Thursday in Joel Pellot murder trial
Jury selection set for Thursday in Joel Pellot murder trial
The three women disappeared two weeks ago while on their way to sell clothes at a flea market.
Three women reported missing in Nuevo Leon
Dr. Tyler King
Health consultants fail city of Laredo with $250K assessment report
Water line break reported in north Laredo
Water line break reported in north Laredo

Latest News

Laredo city council still has questions on police department's recent activity
Laredo city council still has questions on police department’s recent practices
Laredo city council still has questions on police department's recent activity
Laredo city council still has questions on police department's recent activity
ADA-compliant playground in North Central Park unveiled
ADA-compliant playground in North Central Park unveiled
ADA-compliant playground in North Central Park unveiled
ADA-compliant playground in North Central Park unveiled
Last day to pay warrants or tickets at Laredo Municipal Court is Friday
Last day to pay warrants or tickets at Laredo Municipal Court is Friday