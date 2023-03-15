ADA-compliant playground in North Central Park unveiled

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Children with differing types of needs now have a new place to enjoy.

Phase one of the American Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant North Central Park playground is now complete. It includes wheelchair ramps, sensory equipment, and an inclusive swing set among other features, and is fully shaded.

The idea for this ADA playground came from a group of middle school students. Now, three years later, those students, now sophomores, are grateful to see their idea come to life. Kiara Ramon Lozano who was part of the initial idea said, ”We decided that there was a need to include everybody in the community but also for recreation, which is something that we didn’t have in Laredo. We only had one ADA-approved swing. So, we thought, ‘one swing is not enough to contribute to the 300,000 Laredoans who have special needs.’ Everyone deserves a place where they can have fun and be included. Now, this park is here and I’m very grateful for that.”

The cost of phase one was $1.1 million. It got started by former District 6 councilmember Dr. Marte Martinez. Current council member for the district, Dr. Tyler King, said he’s looking forward to expanding the playground into phases 2 and 3 in the future.

