CBP seizes over $660K in hard narcotics at Bridge 2

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized over $660,000 in hard narcotics at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge in two separate busts.

The first occurred on Thursday, March 9 when a CBP officer referred a vehicle for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection examination, CBP found over 30 pounds of alleged cocaine and methamphetamine.

The second seizure occurred Friday, March 10 when a CBP officer referred another vehicle to secondary inspection. Once again following a canine inspection, CBP found over 10 pounds of fentanyl within the vehicle.

Both busts had a combined value of $668,000.

