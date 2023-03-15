Drizzle drizzle

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning the rain doesn’t seem to go away , cloudy in the upper 50s.

If your going to head out to the kite festival take an umbrella , because rain chances are possible, if any it will be light.

Today a high of 75 with cloudy skies and breezy .

Tonight windy and cloudy a low of 70 with rain chances returning overnight.

Tomorrow warm and muggy a high of 93 mostly cloudy with breezy conditions.

Increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday as a cold front pushes through.

Also leaving behind cold temps and rain chances for the weekend with mostly cloudy skies.

Have a great day.

