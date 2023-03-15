Drizzle drizzle
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning the rain doesn’t seem to go away , cloudy in the upper 50s.
If your going to head out to the kite festival take an umbrella , because rain chances are possible, if any it will be light.
Today a high of 75 with cloudy skies and breezy .
Tonight windy and cloudy a low of 70 with rain chances returning overnight.
Tomorrow warm and muggy a high of 93 mostly cloudy with breezy conditions.
Increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday as a cold front pushes through.
Also leaving behind cold temps and rain chances for the weekend with mostly cloudy skies.
Have a great day.
