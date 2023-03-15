Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Fire reported at junkyard in Nuevo Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas, Mex. (KGNS) - A large fire was reported west of Nuevo Laredo on Monday, March 13.

According to Nuevo Laredo fire officials, the blaze destroyed a junkyard near the main highway by the airport. It’s reported that over 60 vehicles in the yard went up in flames.

Over 50 people helped put out the flames. No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of double murder victims speaks out on investigation
Family of double murder victims speaks out on investigation
Jury selection set for Thursday in Joel Pellot murder trial
Jury selection set for Thursday in Joel Pellot murder trial
The three women disappeared two weeks ago while on their way to sell clothes at a flea market.
Three women reported missing in Nuevo Leon
Dr. Tyler King
Health consultants fail city of Laredo with $250K assessment report
Water line break reported in north Laredo
Water line break reported in north Laredo

Latest News

Small crocodile found in Nuevo Laredo creek
Small crocodile found in Nuevo Laredo creek
Three women reported missing in Nuevo Leon
Three women reported missing in Nuevo Leon
The three women disappeared two weeks ago while on their way to sell clothes at a flea market.
Three women reported missing in Nuevo Leon
Texas state officials urge residents to avoid travel to Mexico
Texas state officials urge residents to avoid travel to Mexico