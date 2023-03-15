Fire reported at junkyard in Nuevo Laredo

NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas, Mex. (KGNS) - A large fire was reported west of Nuevo Laredo on Monday, March 13.

According to Nuevo Laredo fire officials, the blaze destroyed a junkyard near the main highway by the airport. It’s reported that over 60 vehicles in the yard went up in flames.

Over 50 people helped put out the flames. No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.