Laredo city council still has questions on police department’s recent practices

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been over a month since Laredo city council decided to move forward with discussing how to investigate the conduct of certain practices at the police department.

While council was supposed to meet this week to talk about it, that meeting has been pushed back. The reason behind it is because of Spring Break. Council will host the forum next week. No word yet on the exact date.

The investigation was first brought after council members told KGNS they were reached out by police officers on concerns they had about the department, including the four officers a judge deemed allegedly cast illegal votes during the recent elections.

District 3 council member Melissa Cigarroa says they still have unanswered questions and part of this investigation is making sure the department has a solid foundation for the future new chief to take on. “We want to look at policies, look at hiring practices just to make sure that the department runs well. It’s overset on the part of council. It’s our role as council members and it is an information-gathering investigation,” said Cigarroa. She went on to say council has a lot of confidence in Assistant City Manager Steve Landin leading the department for now.

According to section 2.06 of the city charter, council has the power to inquire into any department or employee of the office.

