Laredo Fire Department opens application process

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With over 300 firefighters and 20 cadets, the Laredo Fire Department is asking new recruits to join them.

People wanting to join the Laredo Fire Department can register from Wednesday, March 14 until Friday, March 17. Earlier in the week, they held informational sessions, which the department said had a good response from the public.

The Laredo Fire Department said becoming a firefighter requires hard work and long hours of training and dedication. “It’s always important to have as many firefighters as we can. When it comes to emergencies and life and death is on the line, you want to have as many trained personnel as possible. We take our training very serious because our citizens deserve the best,” said Ricardo Oliva, Jr. with the fire department.

The day of the test has been scheduled for Thursday, May 4, which is also International Firefighters’ Day.

