Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo Fire Department opens application process

By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With over 300 firefighters and 20 cadets, the Laredo Fire Department is asking new recruits to join them.

People wanting to join the Laredo Fire Department can register from Wednesday, March 14 until Friday, March 17. Earlier in the week, they held informational sessions, which the department said had a good response from the public.

The Laredo Fire Department said becoming a firefighter requires hard work and long hours of training and dedication. “It’s always important to have as many firefighters as we can. When it comes to emergencies and life and death is on the line, you want to have as many trained personnel as possible. We take our training very serious because our citizens deserve the best,” said Ricardo Oliva, Jr. with the fire department.

The day of the test has been scheduled for Thursday, May 4, which is also International Firefighters’ Day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of double murder victims speaks out on investigation
Family of double murder victims speaks out on investigation
Jury selection set for Thursday in Joel Pellot murder trial
Jury selection set for Thursday in Joel Pellot murder trial
The three women disappeared two weeks ago while on their way to sell clothes at a flea market.
Three women reported missing in Nuevo Leon
Dr. Tyler King
Health consultants fail city of Laredo with $250K assessment report
Water line break reported in north Laredo
Water line break reported in north Laredo

Latest News

Laredo city council still has questions on police department's recent activity
Laredo city council still has questions on police department’s recent practices
Laredo city council still has questions on police department's recent activity
Laredo city council still has questions on police department's recent activity
ADA-compliant playground in North Central Park unveiled
ADA-compliant playground in North Central Park unveiled
ADA-compliant playground in North Central Park unveiled
ADA-compliant playground in North Central Park unveiled
Last day to pay warrants or tickets at Laredo Municipal Court is Friday
Last day to pay warrants or tickets at Laredo Municipal Court is Friday