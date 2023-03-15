Shop Local
Last day to pay warrants or tickets at Laredo Municipal Court is Friday

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Time is running out for those needing to clear their record with the Laredo Municipal Court.

The last day to participate in the city’s amnesty program is Friday, March 17. The program allows people to pay out any outstanding warrants and traffic violations.

Judge Jesus “Chuy” Dominguez, from the Laredo municipal court, said that so far, over 170 people have paid their warrants and more than $160,000 have been forgiven. He said there are several options available for people who may not have time to visit the court during the day. “What I’ve been telling the clerks and allowed people to do is to show up to night court, and they can show up virtually. They can go to the Laredo Municipal Court website and can click on the link. It will take you directly to the courtroom and they will be able to take care of their amnesty cases. Just tell them that you are there for the amnesty. You’ll be checked in and we’ll be taking care of you virtually,” said Judge Dominguez.

The Laredo Municipal Court is located at 4610 Maher Avenue.

