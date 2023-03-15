Man faces several charges after Laredo police respond to ‘shots fired’ call

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is facing multiple firearms-related charges after police respond to a ‘shots fired’ call in north Laredo.

25-year-old Jonathan Daniel Aguirre was arrested in this case that stemmed from an incident that happened on Tuesday, March 14 at around 2:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Knoll Avenue.

According to a police report, when officers arrived on the scene, they noticed a truck in the driveway with a running ignition and the door open. When they approached, they allegedly found several rifles in plain view along with a baggie of cocaine.

Aguirre was home at the time and reportedly admitted to officers that he shot out his truck’s sunroof as he was driving home. Shortly thereafter, an 11-year-old approached police and said more firearms were inside the home, specifically under the bed and in a drawer inside the master bedroom.

Officer Jose Espinoza said, ”The officers presented a search warrant and it was approved by District Court Judge Monica Notzon and along with the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) they were able to execute this search warrant and go into the residence where they found half a kilo of cocaine along with several firearms and $5,000 in currency. There are two individuals that may be facing additional federal charges.”

Aguirre was arrested on two firearms-related charges and one child endangerment charge. 27-year-old Ashley Jeannette Ancheyta was also questioned by investigators in connection to the case.

The case is now being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration which will reportedly charge Aguirre and Ancheyta with federal drug charges.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.