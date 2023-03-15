Mexican protestors against U.S. Republicans’ proposal

NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas, Mex. (KGNS) - Protestors gathered in front of international bridge #2 on the Mexican side on Tuesday, March 14.

The demonstrators are against the U.S. Republican congressmen’s proposal of sending the U.S. military to the border. According to the lawmakers, the military would help combat Mexican cartels.

This proposal came after four Americans were kidnapped at the border city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas over a week ago.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.