Much Warmer Thursday, Shower, Then Much Cooler Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air in the lower atmosphere will bring a humid cloudy night and Thursday morning with a few patches of drizzle or light showers. Much of the time, it will just be cloudy and humid. Drier, warmer air from northeastern Mexico will edge in, clearing skies, and bring much warmer temperatures Thursday afternoon. A much cooler airmass will arrive around dawn Friday from the north with a chance of a shower or thundershower. Moist air from the Pacific, and eventually from the gulf will arrive above the north wind Saturday through Monday, bringing a chilly, wet combination.

