Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Much Warmer Thursday, Shower, Then Much Cooler Friday

By Richard Berler
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air in the lower atmosphere will bring a humid cloudy night and Thursday morning with a few patches of drizzle or light showers. Much of the time, it will just be cloudy and humid. Drier, warmer air from northeastern Mexico will edge in, clearing skies, and bring much warmer temperatures Thursday afternoon. A much cooler airmass will arrive around dawn Friday from the north with a chance of a shower or thundershower. Moist air from the Pacific, and eventually from the gulf will arrive above the north wind Saturday through Monday, bringing a chilly, wet combination.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of double murder victims speaks out on investigation
Family of double murder victims speaks out on investigation
Jury selection set for Thursday in Joel Pellot murder trial
Jury selection set for Thursday in Joel Pellot murder trial
The three women disappeared two weeks ago while on their way to sell clothes at a flea market.
Three women reported missing in Nuevo Leon
Dr. Tyler King
Health consultants fail city of Laredo with $250K assessment report
Water line break reported in north Laredo
Water line break reported in north Laredo

Latest News

Breezy to windy.
Drizzle drizzle
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Followed by Wet Much Cooler Weekend
Pleasant day
Pleasant day
Rain chances
Pleasant day