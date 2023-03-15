Shop Local
Small crocodile found in Nuevo Laredo creek

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas, Mex. (KGNS) - People living in a Nuevo Laredo neighborhood have an unlikely visitor swimming in their area.

Authorities from the Civil Protection Agency report that a small crocodile was seen swimming along a creek near the neighborhood.

It’s unclear how it got there, but officials say they are still working on strategies to take the reptile out of the creek and relocate it to a safe environment.

The three women disappeared two weeks ago while on their way to sell clothes at a flea market.
The three women disappeared two weeks ago while on their way to sell clothes at a flea market.
