Small crocodile found in Nuevo Laredo creek

NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas, Mex. (KGNS) - People living in a Nuevo Laredo neighborhood have an unlikely visitor swimming in their area.

Authorities from the Civil Protection Agency report that a small crocodile was seen swimming along a creek near the neighborhood.

It’s unclear how it got there, but officials say they are still working on strategies to take the reptile out of the creek and relocate it to a safe environment.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.