Texas Welcome Home holds 20th and last run

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas Vietnam Veterans Memorial Motorcycle Run rolled it’s way through Laredo this Tuesday. As they do every March, Veterans of all wars along with their friends ride from Perryton to Brownsville all along Highway 83.

At every stop different cities welcome them with ceremonies and celebrations, some say this is something they have been deserving for decades.

On Tuesday March 14 the group made their overnight stop in the Gateway City where Harley Davidson welcomed them with open arms and good food.

Vietnam Veterans say this is much needed since they were welcomed with scrutiny decades ago when they came back from serving.

The organization had a special detour this year to visit Uvalde, Texas. Veterans honored back the lives of the children lost in the Robb Elementary Shooting this past year.

The Texas Welcome Home Run is celebrating their 20th year doing this run, and they hope this can only make up for all the years the Vietnam Veterans were not celebrated as the heroes they are.

Road Captain Corey Smith says these rides have provided a lot of healing for the veterans, and hopes it shows them how dearly they are appreciated.

The Smith family has led the group for the past years ever since the founding family passed. However they announced this is the last year they hold the run.

If you want to connect with the organization and fellow veterans, you can visit their Facebook group.

