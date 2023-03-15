Shop Local
Traffic congestion on I-35 due to tractor-trailer accident

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is alerting the public about traffic congestion on I-35 due to an accident.

Police say a tractor-trailer rollover accident on the 1100 block of Uniroyal Drive has caused the temporary closure of the south lane. There is heavy traffic congestion in the area.

No word on any injuries from the police but they say to expect some delays.

Traffic congestion on I-35 due to tractor-trailer accident(Texas Department of Transportation)

