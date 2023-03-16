AHEC celebrates 30th anniversary

Shop Local
By Alex Cano
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An organization that focuses on health and has served over 100,000 students is celebrating a major milestone.

For the past 30 years, the Area Health Education Center (AHEC) has linked students to health careers, professionals to educational resources, and citizens to healthy living.

From creating awareness of health issues prevalent in our community like diabetes or mental health, like suicide prevention, AHEC is available to help.

The organization said they are proud to contribute to the health industry. Julie Bazan, the AHEC executive director, said, “One of the most beautiful feelings that the team celebrates is when we hear someone in the community that comes to us and tells us that because of the AHEC program, or one of the programs that they attended, they were motivated to pursue a profession in medicine. Now, they are practicing providers in our community. I think that is one of the special feelings that is priceless because we didn’t just touch that one life but their families and community.”

To commemorate their 30 years, they will be hosting a run and health fair that is taking place Saturday, April 15 at North Central Park. You can call 956-712-0037 for more information.

Man faces several charges after Laredo police respond to 'shots fired' call
Family of double murder victims speaks out on investigation
Jury selection set for Thursday in Joel Pellot murder trial
