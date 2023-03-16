Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Air Force veteran wins $1M on lottery scratch off

An Air Force veteran won $1M off a lottery ticket purchased at Publix.
An Air Force veteran won $1M off a lottery ticket purchased at Publix.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A U.S. Air Force veteran hit a million-dollar prize while recently playing a lottery scratch-off game in Florida.

According to the Florida Lottery, 67-year-old Kerim Akel, a retired electrical engineer for the Air Force, won a $1 million prize in the lottery’s 500X The Cash scratch-off game.

Akel claimed his prize money at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee and chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The 67-year-old shared with lottery officials that he purchased his winning ticket at a Publix supermarket located on Navarre Parkway in the Navarre area.

Officials said the store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Tickets for the 500X The Cash scratch-off game are available for $50 and offer a top prize of $25 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 4.5-1, according to the lottery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man faces several charges after Laredo police respond to ‘shots fired’ call
Man faces several charges after Laredo police respond to ‘shots fired’ call
Family of double murder victims speaks out on investigation
Family of double murder victims speaks out on investigation
Rene Mendez
Double murder suspect released from hospital, now in jail
Jury selection set for Thursday in Joel Pellot murder trial
Jury selection set for Thursday in Joel Pellot murder trial
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool

Latest News

Master’s, bachelor’s degrees in social work available at UTRGV Laredo campus
Master’s, bachelor’s degrees in social work available at UTRGV Laredo campus
FILE - In this July 3, 2014 file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
Microsoft adds AI tools to Office apps like Outlook, Word
Jail
Woman wanted for murder in Ohio held at Webb County Jail
Man pleads guilty to sexual assault as part of human smuggling attempt
Man pleads guilty to sexual assault as part of human smuggling attempt