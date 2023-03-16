Annual Diocesan Conference returns in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For those looking to renew their faith, the annual Diocesan Conference is back after being on hold for three years due to the pandemic.

This year’s theme will explore the history of the Eucharist. Dr. John Bergsma and Tim Staples will be the keynote speakers. Father Joe Cadena and Father Iden Bello are also set to speak at the conference. Guests from out of town are expected to attend as well.

The Diocese of Laredo said the conference is an opportunity to connect with fellow believers and strengthen their relationship with God. Richard Noriega, radio show host with KHOY, said, ”This just helps open up the hearts and minds of people to realize that this is something that is part of the Catholic faith. It’s very important that people come out and take part in this great program because the speakers are going to be very vocal about the importance of the Eucharist in our Catholic religion.”

The annual Diocesan Conference will take place on March 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at TAMIU in the Student Center. Registration is open now and costs $30 and $35 on-site.

