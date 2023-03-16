The calm before the storm

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and humid in the 70s cloudy skies with breezy conditions.

Today mostly sunny warming up temps, a high of 93.

Tonight around the 50s as a cold front moves across the region, bringing showers and thunderstorms overnight into Friday.

Tomorrow cooler and windy a high of 64, with showers and thunderstorms coming to an end in afternoon.

It’s an indoor weekend, colder highs in the low 50s with cloudy skies and rain chances.

Early next week rain chances continue with cooler temps then warming up by the middle of the week.

