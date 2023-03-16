Convicted felon caught with thousands of rounds of ammunition in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A convicted felon is found with thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The Laredo Police Department said the discovery happened after a traffic stop that took place on Friday, March 3. The suspect was identified as Frank De La O.

Upon further investigation, the officer found a firearm and several boxes of ammunition totaling over 2,000 rounds.

In collaboration with ATF, they have joined the investigation to find out where the boxes of ammunition came from and where the boxes were being taken.

De La O is a convicted felon which prohibits him from having access to them. Federal agencies have taken over the case.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.