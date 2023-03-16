Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Convicted felon caught with thousands of rounds of ammunition in Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A convicted felon is found with thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The Laredo Police Department said the discovery happened after a traffic stop that took place on Friday, March 3. The suspect was identified as Frank De La O.

Upon further investigation, the officer found a firearm and several boxes of ammunition totaling over 2,000 rounds.

In collaboration with ATF, they have joined the investigation to find out where the boxes of ammunition came from and where the boxes were being taken.

De La O is a convicted felon which prohibits him from having access to them. Federal agencies have taken over the case.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man faces several charges after Laredo police respond to ‘shots fired’ call
Man faces several charges after Laredo police respond to ‘shots fired’ call
Family of double murder victims speaks out on investigation
Family of double murder victims speaks out on investigation
Double murder suspect released from hospital, now in jail
Double murder suspect released from hospital, now in jail
Jury selection set for Thursday in Joel Pellot murder trial
Jury selection set for Thursday in Joel Pellot murder trial
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool

Latest News

Sames and Habitat for Humanity team up for ‘Golfing for Roofs’
Sames and Habitat for Humanity team up for ‘Golfing for Roofs’
Sames and Habitat for Humanity team up for ‘Golfing for Roofs’
Sames and Habitat for Humanity team up for ‘Golfing for Roofs’
Survey shows small business owners still concerned about inflation
Survey shows small business owners still concerned about inflation
Survey shows small business owners still concerned about inflation
Survey shows small business owners still concerned about inflation, says local financial advisor
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Thundershowers Toward Dawn, Then Much Cooler Weather