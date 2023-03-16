Shop Local
Double murder suspect released from hospital, now in jail

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reporting that the suspect accused of the first two homicides of the year in Laredo has been released from the hospital and is now at the Webb County Jail.

39-year-old Rene Mendez is accused of killing Sylvia and Brianna Ramos, a mother and daughter, on Monday, March 6.

It all unfolded 10 days ago at an apartment complex on the 2600 block of Lomas del Sur. 37-year-old Sylvia Ramos and 19-year-old Brianna Ramos were found dead inside their apartment. Laredo police Investigator Joe Baeza said the suspect was in a relationship with one of the victims.

Mendez was found in a motel in north Laredo and taken to hospital after a reported overdose. His bond has been set at million dollars.

Rene Mendez
Rene Mendez(KGNS)

