Fort Hood soldier’s death being investigated

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Tex. (KGNS) - The Army Criminal Investigation Division and the Chain of Command at Fort Hood are looking into what led up to the death of a soldier.

Private Ana Basalduaruiz, a combat engineer, served with the division for 15 months. She reportedly died on Monday, March 13.

The Fort Hood Press said the Chain of Command is in contact with her family to keep them updated and provide support and resources to her family and troops that may have served with her.

Man faces several charges after Laredo police respond to ‘shots fired’ call
Family of double murder victims speaks out on investigation
Jury selection set for Thursday in Joel Pellot murder trial
AHEC celebrates 30th anniversary
